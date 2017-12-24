Minister Garrido-Lowe takes Christmas cheers to Moruca

Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Valerie Garrido-Lowe, on Wednesday shared close to 600 toys to children at Santa Rosa Village in the Moruca sub-district, Region One, during this festive season.

The gift-giving exercise was a collaborative effort between the Ministry, Minister Garrido-Lowe and colleague Minister of Natural Resources, Minister Raphael Trotman.

More than 570 children and parents bearing infants gathered at the Kumaka Area to receive their presents and other goodies from Minister Garrido-Lowe who was ably supported by her elves and members of the Mora Youth and Women’s Groups.

Among the toys shared were dolls, remote cars, trucks, building blocks, scrabble, several toys representing famous action figures, toy cameras and tablets, teddy bears, play dough, other educational materials, cookies and sweets.

Minister Garrido-Lowe who has responsibility for children, youth and women, and is also Mrs. Claus for the Season, has made her third pit stop in Region One.

Following Wednesday’s gift-giving exercise Minister Garrido-Lowe said “Christmas is the time for giving, a time to be joyful and to spread joy to others so they too can feel happy. Christmas is also a Guyanese tradition so the Government of Guyana, through its Ministers is reaching out to the children in different parts of the country to spread some Christmas Cheer.”

Santa Rosa is the largest Indigenous Village with a population of approximately 10,000 people and ensuring the children there are given the much needed support and attention is at the core of the Ministry and Minister Garrido-Lowe’s mandate.

The Minister also noted that Minister Trotman would have been pleased to see the joy on the faces of the children. He was absent due to pressing Ministerial commitments elsewhere.

Several parents said their children were very excited when they heard they will be receiving gifts and did not mind the distance they had to travel to receive their gifts.

Mrs. Claus will be making her way to Region Eight over the weekend to visit with the Tomato farmers. She will visit Region Nine next week when the senior citizens there will be a part of the Christmas cheer.