Madness at Freedom House and de White House

This is Christmas season and dem boy learn plenty things. This is a de season of plenty drinks and madness. Nuff of dem govt people does get away fuh go and drink rum all over de place. Soulja Bai don’t know and he paying dem even and straight.

Pastor Ten Edghill always complaining to Jagdeo when some of de MPs drinking. De Chat-3 is one who love ee drinks. Irfaat is another one. Ten Edghill don’t like that.

Yesterday he carry a donkey to Freedom House. He put one bucket water and one bucker likker in front de donkey.

De donkey drink out de water and walk out de place. Edghill then ask de employees what dem learn from he li’l exercise.

De Chat-3 answer, “One who does not drink likker is a donkey.” Jagdeo push he mouth in de bucket wid likker right away. Ee mouth ain’t even dry when Edghill push in he own.

Something similar happen in de White House yesterday. All presidents does put dem face on a revenue stamp. Trump was no different. Dem print a stamp recently wid ee face pun it.

De new stamp was not sticking to envelopes and this mek Trump get vex and twitch he face. He order a full investigation.

After two months and millions of dollars spent de investigators find out nutten was wrong wid de stamp or de paste wha deh pun it.

De investigators find out that people was only spitting pun de wrang side of de stamp—de side wid ee face.

Talk half hope Jagdeo, that scamp, don’t even thing about printing a stamp wid ee face.