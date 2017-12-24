Local electronic website… Agorua International takes Guyana by storm

By Davina Ramdass

Giving Guyanese a greater opportunity at shopping this Christmas, to avoid the downtown traffic and crowded streets is Agorua International.

Agorua International is a local website that has for sale tons of electronics at the most affordable prices.

The website is managed by a young family who was inspired to develop their idea from their love for shopping, given that there are not many websites in Guyana that offer this service.

Yonnick Pratt, the general manager of the business, said his wife, Delissa Pratt, had returned from the United States two years ago and bought an edible arrangement online. It was then, he said, they realized that Guyana really does not have such services readily available.

Since the establishment of the business, Agorua International has been providing customers with the option of comparing prices online, from the comfort of their homes.

Mrs. Pratt noted that there are a multitude of people in Guyana who import televisions that are already here.

How to shop with Agorua International?

Firstly, shopping online with Agorua is limited to persons with a debit card. The management of the business was keen to note that although this is the only service that is available at this time, works are in progress to ensure that the service expands in the coming days.

Customers can browse the website by researching the company’s web address at ‘Agorua Guyana Shop’.

They can then click and type the information that is needed and can expect delivery within one to two business days.

Why shop with Agorua?

Customers have been sharing their experiences of shopping with Agorua and they all expressed satisfaction with the two days, maximum, delivery period. Not only does the company deliver, but it does it for free around Georgetown.

The company website also allows for persons to view the prices of the items in local and US currency. It was noted that this is one of the best features of the business, since it helps the customers to save.

Mrs. Delissa Pratt said, too, that websites such as Amazon does not offer this feature and their customers are often carried away by the prices in US currency, and often does not know the exchange rates and all the other fine print.

She added that the business also gives other companies the option of registering and selling their products on the website.

Challenges of the business

Most Guyanese are not familiar with the debit process and this, according to Mr. Pratt is the biggest challenge they face.

This however will be rectified in the coming days as plans are in place to create tutorials to demonstrate how to shop online with Agorua International.

Another challenge is that the business is limited to locals as it does not do international shipping as yet.

Positives of the company

Agorua International, as it only offers services to debit card owners, assures its customers of a secured website. According to Mrs. Pratt, it is SSL certified, which simply means it secures all credit card transactions, data transfer and logins, among other critical information.

Among the great discounts and specials that are offered daily, the website also offers a money-back guarantee and warranty on items, unlike other websites, if the customer is not satisfied.

Another great aspect of the website is that it offers prices that are cheaper than the website King ‘Amazon’.

The customers also benefit from coupons, enabling to save on items.