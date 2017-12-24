GL&SC mulls over setting up National Land Policy in 2018

The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, (GL&SC) is mulling over a National Land Policy, (NLP) which will assist in the management of both public and private lands under the purview of the commission.

A NLP is a vision to guide the country towards a sustainable and equitable use of land for development.

A National Land Policy designates all land as public, private (freehold or leasehold tenure), or community/trust land, which is held, managed and used by a specific community.

During a recently held end-of-year press conference, Commissioner of the GL&SC, Trevor Benn had revealed the troubles the Commission is facing with lease lands, informal subletting, and the transfer of public lands.

According to Benn, the GL&SC will take steps to have the National Land Policy in 2018. “We are at the very infant stage of the policy and the board is spearheading the exercise…It will be through a participatory process, to reach out to all Guyanese to get their vision, of what that policy should look like.”

He explained that the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (COI) on land rights issues had made recommendations on the process of establishing the Land Policy.

Apart from that Benn said the Commission hopes to get underway, a revised National Geographic Information System Policy which will guide work in that area, and the implementation of a US$14.8M sustainable Land Development and Management Project.

According to the GL&SC Commissioner, work is also ongoing on the Land Surveyors, (Profession) Act, which is slated for Parliament next year.

The GL&SC does not have a full complement of these professionals to meet the land development needs of the public and private sectors.

As a result of the high demand for surveyors, there have been many complaints of the quality of work.

Over the years, the Government has sought to increase the number of professionals.

However, the need for the expertise is equally important as the need for improved regulation of their work and procedure.

The Act seeks to establish a board of land surveyors that will be tasked with managing the profession, effectively.

The Board will also be responsible for putting the necessary arrangements in place so as to ensure that land surveyors are properly trained and certified.