GFF/Corona Super 16 – Buxton United and Police march into quarter finals

Grove, Western, Conquerors & Ann’s Grove tangle at GFC today

Home team Buxton United rallied past New Amsterdam United 2-1, while the Guyana Police Force were forceful in their 5-1 hammering of Victoria Kings when competition in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) / Corona Super 16 knock-out football continued on Friday night at the Buxton ground, East Coast Demerara.

Contesting the feature game against one of the top sides in the Berbice association, Buxton United, one of the ten Elite League teams in the competition had to work overtime to keep the team from the east at bay.

It wasn’t until the first minute of added on time in the first half (45+1) that Buxton were able to break the deadlock through a Ralph Moffatt goal. Not content to be trailing the Buxtonians, New Amsterdam fired back early in the second half to equalise.

Jamaal Butts rocking the nets in the 57th minute to bring things back on even keel. But the home team, with their eyes on the big prize of 2 Million Dollars would regain the lead on 77 minutes through a Keoma Sullivan strike which turned out to be the winning goal.

Opening action between Police FC and Victoria Kings virtually produced one-way traffic as the lawmen; bolstered by the inclusion of Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson and Daniel Wilson banged their way to a solid 5-1 win.

Their Captain, Dwayne Jacobs signaled the intentions of his team very early with the opening goal in the 7th minute. By the half way mark, Police were comfortably 2-0 ahead on account of Shamar Fraser’s 22nd minute effort.

The second half saw the Police side more than doubling their first half tally with goals from Daniel Wilson in the 53rd and a Richardson brace in the 72nd and 85th minutes that sealed the deal for them. The Kings, once regarded as the best knock-out side in Guyana, pulled one back thanks to Reuben Morris in the 65th minute.

The other teams already through the quarter finals are Winners Connection of Linden which downed the Coty Camptown, Linden’s Milerock which tamed Berbice’ Cougars, Guyana Defence Force which took care of West Demerara’s Pouderoyen and West Demerara’s Den Amstel which got past the Indigenous All Stars line up.

Based on the fixture, Winners Connection are down to play Pouderoyen on Monday, Christmas Day at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground, Linden; the other match will see Milerock taking on Den Amstel.

The final round of sixteen double-header is slated for the GFC ground in the City today from 18:30hrs when Grove Hi Tech tangle with Western Tigers, the winner will earn a quarter final date on Boxing Day against Police.

Today’s main attraction features Fruta Conquerors and Ann’s Grove United with the victor earning the right to face Buxton United.