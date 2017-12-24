File on robbery by cop and uncle with DPP

A police constable and his uncle will either be exonerated or behind bars in the New Year for a gunpoint robbery that was committed on a truck driver and a passenger earlier this month at Goed Fortuin, West Coast Demerara.

A senior police official said that a report on the investigation has been sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). The policeman is meanwhile under open arrest.

The victims were driving a Canter truck in the vicinity of Cuthbert Street, Goed Fortuin, West Bank Demerara when a car blocked their path.

Three men who were armed with cutlasses and a gun then exited, relieved the occupants of $200,000 and the keys for the Canter.

Police said that shortly after, the driver spotted a car at a wash-bay with similar markings as the vehicle that the robbers had used. He then informed the police, who arrested the uncle of a rank from ‘A’ Division.

After the uncle was held, the policeman, who is his nephew, went to a police station to enquire about the man’s arrest. It was then the driver who had been robbed spotted him and pointed the rank out as the individual who had held him at gunpoint. The cop was then taken into custody.

Prior to that, two traffic ranks were placed under close arrest after being caught with money they allegedly took from a truck driver’s employee to drop a charge.

The police constables were lured into a sting operation after the employee recorded the serial numbers and handed the information over to a police sergeant.

It is alleged that a 44-year-old contractor’s supervisor was driving a Canter in the vicinity of Industrial Site, Ruimveldt on Thursday, when a police constable stopped the vehicle for an alleged traffic violation.

The rank reportedly then solicited $15,000 to forgo the charge. The driver contacted his supervisor who wrote down the serial numbers of some bills. He then notified a police sergeant at the Ruimveldt Station of the incident and gave him the serial numbers.

The contractor then went to the Ruimveldt Station where he handed over $10,000 to the traffic rank, who allegedly gave another traffic rank the cash.

The two ranks were later searched and police retrieved the cash, with the corresponding serial numbers, in the pockets of one of the culprits. They were both placed under close arrest.

The incident occurred on the same day that three detectives from the Bartica Police Station were charged for allegedly stealing $500,000 from a gold miner.

This reportedly happened after the three ranks had arrested an Operation Manager accused of stealing gold from his father’s mining business.

The son purportedly had $1.2M in his possession, which he obtained from selling gold to his father. During his arrest, the man allegedly handed over the money to the detectives. However, $500,000 was said to be missing when the cash was checked at the station.

Two of the ranks were released on $70,000 bail each, after appearing in court. An arrest warrant was issued for the third.

Last month, Police Corporal Derwin Eastman and Constable Jemison Williams were remanded to prison for the murder of Godfrey Scipio known as “Saga”.

Scipio, 58, was shot dead shortly after leaving a Kitty hotel. He was also robbed of a gold chain.

Aubrey Bobb, 26, of Kitty, was subsequently charged for his murder and remanded to prison.