Canada- based Guyanese, 70, admitted to the bar in Guyana

… home after 35 years

Samuel Whyte

A Canada- based Guyanese attorney at law who had not returned to Guyana for over 35 years, has felt the urge to be more associated and of service to the country of his birth.

Joseph Lalman, 70, formerly of New Amsterdam Berbice, was on Thursday admitted to the bar in Guyana making him eligible to practice in the Guyana Courts.

His petition was presented by Attorney at law Ryan Crawford, who is also an American-trained lawyer, to Justice Navendra Singh in the Berbice High Court.

Lalman who was born in New Amsterdam in 1947 is the eldest child of Rosaline and Samuel Lalman. He attended the St Aloysius Primary School before going on to the Berbice High School. After school he began working in the family business at the Lalman General Store which was one of the leading stores in Berbice at the time at Pitt Street, New Amsterdam.

During the time he met Senior Council Marcel Crawford, now deceased. Lalman left Guyana in the early 1970 and migrated to Toronto Canada before returning in 1980 to attend the University Of Guyana where he completed studies in Political Science, majoring in International Relations.

He left Guyana in 1982 when he accepted the offer to study law at the UWI, Cave Hill Campus, in Barbados.

Lalman next attended the Norman Manley Law School in Jamaica where he graduated with the Legal Education Certificate (LEC) in September 1990.

He subsequently enrolled and became a member of the Jamaica bar in May 1991.

Lalman who has lived and worked in many countries including United States, Jamaica and Barbados, subsequently returned to Canada in 1991 He became involved in the Apartment Rental business. He did significant work in the Law of the Landlord and Tenant and the Small Claims Court.

Attorney Lalman presented a case before the Ontario Court and subsequently appealed the matter in the Ontario Court of Appeal. He has since sought leave to appeal the matter in the Supreme Court in Canada.

He is married to Gail Ann Narine formerly of Locaber, West Canje Berbice.

Now retired, Lalman is still actively engaged in writing on a number of topics especially in the International Relations field. He covered topics such as the Changing Global International Order and Guyana Evolving Jurisprudence.

Lalman stated that it was always his desire to become a member of the Bar of Guyana. He said that he is a Guyanese and is a member of the Jamaican and Canadian Bar. He therefore felt it is his duty to become a member of the bar in his home country.

He remembers where he came from and wants to contribute more to his home country especially to the county of Berbice.

Lalman from time to time makes significant donations back home. He recently donated over C’dn$6,000 in Books, CDs, Pens, pencils and other accessories to the National Library in New Amsterdam.