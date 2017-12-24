Businessman John Lewis elected once again to lead Flying Ace Cycle Club

The members of the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC) have once again shown faith in long serving President John Lewis. The popular businessman was once again elected unopposed to the position of President when the club held its annual general meeting recently at Corriverton, Upper Corentyne. Lewis is the manager of popular Water Chris International Hotel in Georgetown.

Prominent Attorney at law Mursalene Bacchus is still the first Vice President, while founder and coach Randolph Roberts is the second Vice President. Former national cyclist Neil Reece is the club’s third Vice President.

Margaret Kuma returns as Secretary with Roberts doubling up as the Treasurer.

Formerly national female cycling champion Marica Dick is the Assistant Secretary.

The four committee members remain Rawle Felix, Fizal Ally, Pearl Arokium and Ganesh Singh.

Former New Amsterdam Mayor and Businessman Errol Alphonso is still the Patron of the club.

Up and coming cyclist Balram Narine has a lot of responsibilities placed on his shoulders. He is the new Club Captain and will double up as the Assistant Coach. Narine, who hails from the Upper Corentyne area, will be responsible for coaching the cyclists in the area with a view of assisting Roberts in unearthing new members.

Former Long serving Secretary Rhonda Russell remains an honorary member.

Lewis thanked the club for continuing to show fate in him and expressed his pleasure in continuing to work with the club. He congratulated all the members for a job well done and had special words of commendation for the cyclists who help to keep the name of the club on its high pedestal. He also congratulated those that participated in the club’s activities last year especially those who did well, while wishing them a better year in 2018. He also expressed his satisfaction in the number of events hosted by the club in the foregoing year.

There were words of thanks and appreciation to all sponsors including a number of former members and overseas based Guyanese who would have supported the club through the year.

The executives are to meet shortly to plan the list of activities for the New Year. (Samuel Whyte)