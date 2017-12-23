Wharf owners urged to invest in container scanners

GNIC site being cleared for mobile one

Construction of the Lombard Street site for the scanning of containers is moving apace through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC) Inc. and the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The site, which is slated for completion in January 2018, will enable the GRA to utilize cutting-edge technology to scan not only imports but also merchandise destined for foreign jurisdictions, which meet the criteria for trading with some of Guyana’s major partners.

One such is the United States which requires universal scanning of all containers entering that jurisdiction, GRA explained yesterday.

The state-owned tax collection agency disclosed that it had “become somewhat limited” in this capacity, after the stationary scanner at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation (GNSC)’s Lombard St. location became inoperable in 2014 and the mobile x-ray imaging scanner , also acquired in 2014, experienced some operational challenges during 2016.

GRA explained that the mobile X-ray imaging scanner will be situated at the GNIC location, together with a new fixed container scanner which is being procured through grant-aid from China, and projected to become operational by mid-2018.

“The acquisition of container scanners, compliments the efforts by the GRA to reduce trade transaction costs and time, improve international competitiveness and promote international maritime security and safety,” the entity said in its statement.

“In pursuit of these objectives and the estimated projected increase in container traffic, the GRA has been having ongoing discussions with wharf-owners and other stakeholders in investing in such equipment so that container scanning will form part of their routine operations.”