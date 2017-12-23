Three regions targeted for sustainable land development project in 2018

Latest update December 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM
Regions Four, Seven and Ten will benefit from a sustainable land development and management project which will be undertaken by the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) in the coming year.
Commissioner of the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission, Trevor Benn, said the three regions were identified during the planning and consultation phase of the project.
Region Four was selected based on the demand for land, Benn pointed out.
“The majority of the Guyanese live here…and the many issues with land, we have in Region Four”, he explained.
Region Seven was identified because it is a new township.
“We feel there is an opportunity to design a new layout of what a really good township should look like”, Benn added.
In Region Ten, Benn said, there is need to redevelop the mined-out lands.
“The degraded lands in Region Ten, we need to bring them back to life, make them healthy for use again,” Benn said.
The implementation of these practices and rehabilitation measures make up the third component of the GL&SC’s project to mainstream sustainable land development and management.
“We will be doing three main things: one, to look at our national policies relating to land to help to streamline those policies. Secondly, we hope to strengthen the capacity of our staff and institutions working in lands and thirdly, we intend to use the project to develop new lands, new areas for access to citizens”, Benn further explained.
The project will be officially launched on January 18, 2018 and the three components will run concurrently over a period of four years. It is being funded by the Guyana REDD+ Investment Fund (GRIF) at the cost of US$14.8M. (DPI)
