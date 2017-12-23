‘Saga’ murder probe still incomplete

Co-accused cops further remanded

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan was yesterday forced to grant yet another adjournment in the matter of the death of prominent businessman Godfrey Scipio known as ‘Saga’, who was killed during a robbery on October 12.

Corporal Derwin Eastman who was once Best Cop for ‘A’ Division and his colleague, Constable Jemison Williams, who are both attached to the Brickdam Police Station, are currently on remand for the murder.

Eastman and Williams are the second and third persons to be charged for the murder of Scipio. Twenty-six-year-old Aubrey Bobb, of Kitty was first charged with the murder and is currently on remand.

It is alleged that both men on October 12, at David Street, Kitty, Georgetown, murdered Scipio.

Yesterday when the matter was called in the Chief Magistrate’s courtroom, Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers informed the court that the investigation into the matter is still incomplete, citing that they are still some issues that have to be cleared up.

The prosecutor added that he was advised that two separate Preliminary Inquiries would be conducted into the murder.

Bobb’s PI is currently being conducted in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

Attorney-at-law Nigel Hughes, who is representing Eastman, told the court that he is of the opinion that the charge should have been instituted after the investigation was completed.

He added that it has been over a month since his client has been on remand and the prosecutor is still not ready with the matter.

The matter was adjourned until January 22 for report and handing over of statements.