RHTY&SC Cricket Teams assists University of Guyana Students

In keeping with its new mandate to assist students to achieve success in the

classroom, the Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS joined hands with the Club’s ten cricket teams to assist two groups of students attending the University of Guyana Tain Campus. The donations were made under the club’s highly successful Say Yes to Education and No to Drugs. Receiving the donations were Social Work fourth year Students and Course Een 4102 Education and Humanities Group.

Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that the donation represented the Club’s commitment to making sure that every person, especially youths, fulfill his/her full potentials in the class. The first donation was made after the Club received a letter from the University of Guyana Tain Campus Students Association whose President is Godwyn Allicock. The ten cricket teams donated funds to purchase a street lamp for the Social Workers Outreach Programme, while funds was donated to the Education and Humanities Class to purchase Children Story books for a Reading Project targeting Primary Schools Students.

The ten cricket teams, “Rose Hall Town King Solomon Logistics Under-12, Poonai Pharmacy Under-13, Farfan & Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Females and Gizmos & Gadgets Under-21 and First Division” during 2017 donated millions of dollars worth of bicycles, school bags, school uniforms, footwear, exercise books, sports gears, educational materials, medical assistance and finance to students, schools and NGOs across Berbice.

This is an addition to other programmes such as Youth Inspiration Forums, Educational Competitions, Educational Scholarships, Educational Posters, Television Programmes and Commercials, Youth Magazine, Youth Information Booklet, Scotia Bank Tribute to Teachers, Top Ten Grade Six Award Scheme, DMLAS Region 6 Top Teachers, Tribute to Head Teachers and Ansa Mcal Award of Excellence which are all part of the Say Yes to Education Campaign.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club and the University of Guyana Tain Campus enjoyed a close working relationship and Foster stated the Club was committed to assisting students once funds are available. The long standing Secretary/CEO also disclosed that the Club to date has successfully completed 698 out of the 700 programmes/activities it has set itself for 2017. The Club had originally set itself a target of 500 programmes/activities but it was surpassed on the 2nd September, 2017. The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club at the end of 2017 would successfully complete 712 activities beating its old record of 506 that was set in 2016.