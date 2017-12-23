Lorry driver swerves into path of President’s vehicle, fined $50,000

Latest update December 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM
A 47-year-old Linden driver was ordered to pay a fine of $50,000 with an alternative of three months imprisonment after pleading guilty to swerving into the path of a vehicle that was transporting President David Granger.
Ewart Darlington appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on December 22, at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, he drove motor lorry GWW 806 in a manner dangerous to the public.
Darlington’s driver’s licence was also suspended for a period of three months.
Court facts stated that on the day in question at around 08:00hrs, Darlington was driving the vehicle heading north along the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara, at a fast rate of speed.
During the said time, the Presidential convoy was proceeding south along the said public road.
President Granger was in lead vehicle, PWW 871.
The court was told that all of the vehicles in the Presidential convoy were sounding sirens.
The court also heard that Darlington, who attempted to overtake another vehicle, ended up in the path of the vehicle that was transporting the President. According to Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, the driver of the vehicle transporting the President barely swerved to avoid a collision.
However, in his address to the court, Darlington said that he did not hear the siren because the windows of his vehicles were wound up and it was raining at the time. He told the court that he swerved to avoid colliding with a stationary vehicle that was in his path, but ended up in the lane in which the President’s convoy was travelling.
Dec 23, 2017Steel Challenge Matches worldwide are a speed shooting competition governed by the Steel Challenge Shooting Association. This gives the G.S.S.F. an SCSA affiliate organisation the ability to pick...
Dec 23, 2017
Dec 23, 2017
Dec 23, 2017
Dec 23, 2017
Dec 23, 2017
The Minister of Agriculture was right, when asked why be bothered to respond to a moronic and asinine display of sick propaganda... more
The Decision Review System (DRS) was introduced by the International Cricket Council nine years ago. As with any new proposal,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders What has become of the Report of a Jamaican Commission that reviewed the Caribbean Community and Common... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]