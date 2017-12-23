Latest update December 23rd, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Lorry driver swerves into path of President’s vehicle, fined $50,000

Dec 23, 2017 News 0

FINED: Ewart Darlington

A 47-year-old Linden driver was ordered to pay a fine of $50,000 with an alternative of three months imprisonment after pleading guilty to swerving into the path of a vehicle that was transporting President David Granger.

Ewart Darlington appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on December 22, at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, he drove motor lorry GWW 806 in a manner dangerous to the public.

Darlington’s driver’s licence was also suspended for a period of three months.

Court facts stated that on the day in question at around 08:00hrs, Darlington was driving the vehicle heading north along the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara, at a fast rate of speed.

During the said time, the Presidential convoy was proceeding south along the said public road.

President Granger was in lead vehicle, PWW 871.

The court was told that all of the vehicles in the Presidential convoy were sounding sirens.

The court also heard that Darlington, who attempted to overtake another vehicle, ended up in the path of the vehicle that was transporting the President. According to Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, the driver of the vehicle transporting the President barely swerved to avoid a collision.

However, in his address to the court, Darlington said that he did not hear the siren because the windows of his vehicles were wound up and it was raining at the time. He told the court that he swerved to avoid colliding with a stationary vehicle that was in his path, but ended up in the lane in which the President’s convoy was travelling.

More in this category

Sports

GSSF Scores all hits on Steel Challenge Shooting Competition sponsored by Publik

GSSF Scores all hits on Steel Challenge Shooting Competition...

Dec 23, 2017

Steel Challenge Matches worldwide are a speed shooting competition governed by the Steel Challenge Shooting Association. This gives the G.S.S.F. an SCSA affiliate organisation the ability to pick...
Read More
RHTY&SC Cricket Teams assists University of Guyana Students

RHTY&SC Cricket Teams assists University of...

Dec 23, 2017

Albouystown warrior Keevin Allicock represents in ‘Sons of Champions’ fistic affair

Albouystown warrior Keevin Allicock represents in...

Dec 23, 2017

Banks Beer Village Cup continue tonight on the East Coast

Banks Beer Village Cup continue tonight on the...

Dec 23, 2017

GFF soon to fulfill promise of national youth leagues

GFF soon to fulfill promise of national youth...

Dec 23, 2017

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment Futsal Semifinals on tonight…New Era recognises the contributions of key sponsor Mohamed’s Enterprise

Mohamed’s Enterprise/New Era Entertainment...

Dec 23, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • The Decision Review System

    The Decision Review System (DRS) was introduced by the International Cricket Council nine years ago. As with any new proposal,... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]