Lorry driver swerves into path of President’s vehicle, fined $50,000

A 47-year-old Linden driver was ordered to pay a fine of $50,000 with an alternative of three months imprisonment after pleading guilty to swerving into the path of a vehicle that was transporting President David Granger.

Ewart Darlington appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday and pleaded guilty to the charge which stated that on December 22, at Friendship, East Bank Demerara, he drove motor lorry GWW 806 in a manner dangerous to the public.

Darlington’s driver’s licence was also suspended for a period of three months.

Court facts stated that on the day in question at around 08:00hrs, Darlington was driving the vehicle heading north along the Friendship Public Road, East Bank Demerara, at a fast rate of speed.

During the said time, the Presidential convoy was proceeding south along the said public road.

President Granger was in lead vehicle, PWW 871.

The court was told that all of the vehicles in the Presidential convoy were sounding sirens.

The court also heard that Darlington, who attempted to overtake another vehicle, ended up in the path of the vehicle that was transporting the President. According to Police Prosecutor Arvin Moore, the driver of the vehicle transporting the President barely swerved to avoid a collision.

However, in his address to the court, Darlington said that he did not hear the siren because the windows of his vehicles were wound up and it was raining at the time. He told the court that he swerved to avoid colliding with a stationary vehicle that was in his path, but ended up in the lane in which the President’s convoy was travelling.