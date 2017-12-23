Gunmen rob Swan family after invading home

Gunmen escaped with $247,000 and cell phones after invading the Swan Village, Soesdyke/Linden home of a female shopkeeper at around 02.00 hrs yesterday.

Police said that Linda Sukhdeo, her husband, Marlon Leung and their three children were awakened by three masked men, who had entered their home.

The men, who had a firearm, used scotch-tape to gag and bind Mr. Leung and their son. The others then relieved the family of cash, two cell phones, and SIM cards before escaping.

No arrests have been made.