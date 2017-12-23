GSSF Scores all hits on Steel Challenge Shooting Competition sponsored by Publik

Steel Challenge Matches worldwide are a speed shooting competition governed

by the Steel Challenge Shooting Association. This gives the G.S.S.F. an SCSA affiliate organisation the ability to pick from eight standardized stages with steel targets, ranging in size from 10″ (25 cm) round plates to 18×24″ (45×60 cm) square plates. Competitors are scored solely by the time it takes them to complete each stage, and the match winner is the competitor with the lowest overall time.

The Guyana Sport Shooting Federation introduced Steel Challenge in Guyana and has been hosting these matches on a regular basis with the assistance of eager sponsors such as Publik.

Publik, a popular name in the food industry, known especially for their tasty wings and burgers, assisted the G.S.S.F. in serving to local steel shooters a “Phenomenal” competition to end the year 2017.

This match saw shooters competing in the Limited and Production Divisions (9mm or higher caliber pistols are required). Trophies were up for grabs for the Overall 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in both divisions and special category medals for those in Law Enforcement who were competing amongst themselves within the divisions.

The match was declared open by Match Director Dr. Pravesh Harry and then commenced with two squads shooting simultaneously in the Showdown and Roundabout Stages.

Shooting concluded with the Smoke & Hope stage, which is the most popular one consisting of the largest targets, thereby allowing the shooters to really exercise their trigger fingers in the fastest display of the day. Ryan McKinnon proved to really smoke this stage with timings of just over three seconds per string.

In every stage competitors were required to shoot five different steel targets set out at various angles and distances, one of which is designated as a “stop plate” which is shot last. Registering a hit on the plate stops the time. The total time it takes to hit all five plates is used for the score.

Every miss and penalty adds 3 seconds to the time. Scoring was done using a digital timer which records times according to shots fired. The competitor’s best four scores out of five strings of fire on each stage were then added together for a collective score. The lowest total time/score for all stages wins the overall match. Scoring was done using a specialized scoring application called Practiscore which is then posted online at www.practiscore.com for all to access.

Shortly after the final shot was fired, the Match was declared closed and at the Closing ceremony, President of the Federation, Ms. Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon in her closing remarks commended the Match officials for the high standard of the Match, thanked Publik for their sponsorship and wished members and spectators present a very Merry Christmas.

The official scores of the Publik sponsored match were then announced to a highly anticipating group of members and prizes were presented by GSSF Director Mr. David Dharry and the Match Director, Dr. Pravesh Harry.

Match Results of the G.S.S.F. Steel Challenge Competition sponsored by Publik:

Production Division

1st – Ryan McKinnon (54.97 seconds)

2nd – Pravesh Harry (56.78 seconds)

3rd – Michael Blake (87.46 seconds)

Limited Division

1st – Rajiv Latchana (71.07 seconds)

2nd – Vidushi Persaud (73.90 seconds)

3rd – Harold Hopkinson (83.38 seconds)

Law Enforcement Category Winners in the Limited Division:

1st – Harold Hopkinson (Time: 83.38 seconds)

2nd – Odel August (Time: 102.94 seconds)

3rd – Dallas Thomas (Time: 133.17 seconds)

Match Winner – Ryan McKinnon followed by Pravesh Harry and Michael Blake in third.

The Guyana Sport Shooting Federation an affiliate to the international SCSA among other international shooting organisations, will strive to continues to pioneer this simple, yet action packed shooting sport to local pistol shooters by hosting such matches on a regular basis.

The GSSF would like to extend its sincerest gratitude to the Managing Director of Publik, Mr. Sean Major, for sponsoring the exciting event.

The Federation also thanked the Chief of Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Patrick West, GPF Asst. Commissioner Ramnarine, GPF Commander Chapman, GPF OC TSU and the ranks of the GPF Armoury and TSU.

More information on the G.S.S.F. is available on its website www.GuyanaSportShooting.com.