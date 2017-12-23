Govt. needs to take tourism more seriously – Opposition MP

“Destination Guyana is still in flight mode, the many initiatives that were touted are yet to come into manifestation,” said People Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Member of Parliament, Gillian Burton-Persaud. That pronouncement was made as Burton-Persaud made her contributions to Budget 2018 Debates.

Burton-Persaud called on the government to take tourism seriously in consideration of its potential economic benefits.

She noted that in 2015, the government vowed to transform Guyana to the hottest and newest bird watching destination. “But nothing happened; the only bird watching is along the East Coast with the men standing at the corner with their bird cages.”

“Eco-tourism, adventure tourism, community-based tourism, wildlife, sports tourism, yachting, heritage and cultural tourism were all initiatives in the 2015 budget, but again, nothing happened,” said Burton-Persaud.

She said that in 2016, under a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), Guyana was supposed to see the packaging of beautiful Bartica beaches and excitement of eco-tourism. “There was an MOU, a Memorandum of Understanding, but apparently somebody did not understand, because we haven’t heard anything about it yet.” Burton- Persaud questioned, “What really went wrong?”

The Member of Parliament said that the history of 2017 would also tell a story of more promises to boost the tourism sector that were again neglected by the APNU+AFC government.

“There was $329M set aside for tourism in 2017. It was intended to fund the implementation of the National Tourism Policy; promote the Guyana Shield as a tourism production; strengthen Diaspora relations; develop and exploit tourism opportunities and intensify training in hospitalities. What happened? Those are just more promises to be left on a table in a folder. They are yet to be initiated,” said Burton- Persaud.

Burton-Persaud said that she was happy to see that Budget 2018 carters for duty free concessions to be offered to persons who want to invest in buses for tourism purposes. However, she said that she was disappointed in the stipulation of one having to be in the business for over five years. “What happens to the sugar workers who got a li’l money save up and want to go into the business?”

Burton-Persaud said that the government needs to take tourism more seriously and implement mechanisms to support the sector before it becomes non-existent.