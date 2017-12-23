Drug mule jailed for four years, fined $28M

…for coke in baking powder and Banko wine

Four years after he was convicted and sentenced to four years for trafficking 654 pounds of cocaine, 63-year-old Dennis Albert Jones, of Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was yesterday sentenced to four years’ imprisonment and fined $28.6M by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for trafficking cocaine.

The court heard that on January 20, last, at Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC), Jones trafficked 10.618 kilograms of cocaine posted by him in the Georgetown Magisterial District.

Attorney-at-law Eusi Anderson, who represented the accused throughout the trial, told the court that his client while being out on bail was in the process of being baptized, since he was on the road to becoming a better person in society.

The lawyer added that his client is the sole breadwinner for his two minor children and he is actively involved in a green initiative Guyana programme, which is about promoting sustainable use of green products in the country.

The Chief Magistrate in coming to her ruling, told the court that she is of the opinion that the accused had knowledge of the cocaine and all the prosecution witnesses’ evidence was deemed credible, and she believed the evidence provided to the court.

The Magistrate added that Police Prosecutor Konyo Sandiford was able to prove her case beyond reasonable doubt.

The Magistrate further went on to explain that she took into consideration the prevalence of the offence, the quantity of the drugs, the age of the accused, and the fact that he spent eight months on remand.

She told him that she hoped that while in prison he will be rehabilitated and get the opportunity to share his knowledge about the Green Initiative Guyana Programme with his fellow inmates.

Jones was arrested shortly after he attempted to ship cocaine in bags of baking powder and Banko wine to Canada. The shipment was made at the GPOC.

Ranks from the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) intercepted a box containing the prohibited substance.

A total of nine kilograms of cocaine was found in baking/custard powder bags. Another 1.62 kilograms of liquid cocaine was found in two bottles of Banko wine.

Prosecutor Sandiford had always contended that there was overwhelming evidence against Jones, in the form of a caution statement, outlining the intricate details of his conduct in the offence.

There was also video surveillance footage from the GPOC.

Sandiford said that when police went to arrest Jones, he was found hiding in the ceiling of his home.

According to Prosecutor Sandiford, in 2012, Jones was convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment for trafficking some 654 pounds of cocaine in soap powder.

Based on reports, Jones was busted after he attempted to ship the cocaine to an African state.

Jones was deported from the United States of America for drug trafficking.