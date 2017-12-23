Charges recommended for bus driver accused of raping girl, 9

Well-placed sources within the Chambers of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have confirmed that a criminal charge will be laid against the bus driver who is alleged to have sneaked into the home of a nine-year-old child and raped her.

The incident occurred on September 21, last, on the West Coast of Demerara.

Kaieteur News understands that the 34-year-old suspect is expected to be charged with rape.

Divisional Commander Leslie James could not be reached to comment on when the suspect will make his first court appearance, but a source in the division said that it will most likely be late next week.

The child’s family had been waiting for such a development for three months. Yesterday, her mother was more than happy to learn that the suspect will be charged.

According to information received, the suspect went to the family’s home on September 21, last, to meet with the child’s grandfather and noticed that the girl was home alone. He allegedly climbed onto the verandah, entered the home and raped the child.

”My brothers and him does drive bus together and when they get problems, he does complain to my father. So on that day, one of my brothers and him got into an argument and he told my brother that he will ‘f*** up his family and he left the Number 32 bus park,” the child’s mother alleged.

The woman added that her daughter was sick with the flu and diarrhoea and had stayed home from school with her grandfather, but the grandfather had to leave home to run an errand.

”My daughter said she heard the guy calling and when she went out, he asked her where her grandfather was and my daughter informed him that he was not at home, so he asked she and who home, and my daughter said she alone…then she went in back the house and continued watching television,” the mother recounted.

She added that her daughter told her that shortly after she went inside, the man confronted her from the verandah and threatened to kill her if she made any noise.

”She said that the man took off her clothes and raped her on the chair and when the pain became too much, she started crying and he put his hands over her mouth but she managed to bite him and push him off and run and lock herself in the toilet.”

The child’s mother said that the driver, who is a father himself, then banged on the toilet door for the child to come out. After she remained inside, he put on his clothes and left.

”She said she wait a while and then she barely open the door and see him putting on his clothes—a green jersey, black pants, brown boots, blue hat and black shades. He jumped down the verandah and walked at the back of the yard,” the mother said.

The woman said that the child’s grandfather arrived shortly after the suspect left and her daughter asked him to call her.

”My daughter called and asked me if I can come home now that something happen, so I left work and went home.”

The woman said that her daughter was so terrified of her attacker that she did not want to tell her what had happened.

”When she told us, we went to the station to report the matter and we went for a medical which confirmed that she had been raped.”

Initially, the family had no idea who had raped the child.

“Two days after she was raped, my father had to cut his hair (at a West Bank Demerara barber shop), so he took her, and my brother (who was also there) told her to watch around just in case she sees the person who attacked her.”

The mother said that her daughter spotted her attacker at a bus park, and he was wearing the same attire he was dressed in when the attack occurred.

The child’s relative apprehended the suspect and took him to the Vreed-en Hoop Police Station where he was released on $100,000 bail after two days.