Traffic Sergeant Gavin Boyce is ‘A’ Division’s Best Cop

– detective Rodwell Sarabo is runner-up

A dedicated traffic rank with some 1,000 cases to his name this year and a detective who helped solve a slew of high-profile crimes were adjudged the Best Cop and First Runner-up, as ‘A” Division hosted its Annual Christmas Luncheon and Awards Ceremony yesterday.

‘Best Cop,’ Police Sergeant 19499 Garvin Boyce, was presented with a trophy and several other prizes from individuals and business entities, during the event, which was held at the Brickdam Police Station Compound,

Giving the vote of thanks at the conclusion of the ceremony, Boyce, who has 15 years of service with the Force, said that it took “extra hard work” to be presented with the awards.

In a brief interview with Kaieteur News, he also expressed gratitude to those who recognized his efforts.

“I hope other ranks take a pattern (from me) so that next year I will see another rank standing there as I did this year, receiving these awards.

It’s all about being patient and remembering the oath you took to serve and protect the public.”

Detective Sergeant Rodwell Sarrabo was adjudged First Runner-up for his role in solving several high-profile cases.

They include the murders of 89-year-old Constance Fraser, and 77-year-old Phyllis Caesar, who were slain last October in their Lot 243 Albert Street and South Road residence.

He also played a role in solving the killing, last November, of 22-year-old school teacher Kescia Branche; the execution slaying of businessman Godfrey Scipio known as “Sagga,” and the arrest of suspects in the recent bank botched robbery at the Republic Bank.

Like his college, Sergeant Boyce, Sergeant Sarrabo was repeatedly called back to the stage to collect several other prizes.

Inspector Herbert Henry, who was ‘A’ Division’s ‘Best Cop’ last year, was among those receiving multiple awards yesterday.

Laparkan also presented awards to 12 ranks who had displayed exemplary performance for a particular month of the year.

Several business entities and individuals also contributed prizes. They included Courts, GTT, Mohamed Enterprise, Banks DIH Ltd.; North American Resources; Gafoors and Sons, AnSa Mc Al Trading, Courtney Benn Construction.

Mr. Cobeer Persaud also presented awards to 22 ranks.

Acting Police Commissioner David Ramnarine said that while the Force recently benefitted from ‘humongous resources,’ ranks need to ask themselves “whether we are making the best effort.”

He said that ‘A‘ Division had done well, despite the fact that some ranks had brought the Force into disrepute.

“Much is expected of us every day. Every little thing that we do hits the front pages, and social media,

and makes it all around the world.

“Let us take the criticism in good stride and reduce the shortcomings that we have.”