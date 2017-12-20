Texila American University Graduates Promising Medical Students

Texila American University (TAU) hosted its fourth Convocation Ceremony at the TAU university campus, Providence on Saturday.

The ceremony started with the procession by the graduating class entering the convocation hall in the wake of the Registrar, Academic Council, Deans, Vice-Chancellor, Chief Guests and Vice-President.

Pan-American Health Organisation (PAHO) Representative for Guyana Dr. William Adu-Krow delivered the Convocation Address.

He urged the students to keep learning because they have not learned everything. He told them to keep equipping themselves with the newest technologies and knowledge in order to serve their patients efficiently. He also told them that medicine is more than being a doctor.

“Those who suffer expect you to be something more than being a doctor; they need you to be a healer,” he explained. And to do this he told the graduates that they must embrace who they are and what the job entails. He also told them not to expect a smooth ride because things will be difficult in the profession at times.

Nearly two dozen students were present at the graduation ceremony. A total of 20 students were presented by the Dean of the College of Medicine to receive the Doctor of Medicine (MD).

The Dean of the College of Nursing presented three Students of Bachelors of Science in Nursing (BSN). The certificates were presented to the graduates by the Dr. A. Anand, Vice-Chancellor of TAU.

After the graduates received their degrees, the Registrar presented “In Absentia” degrees for 16 candidates of Doctor of Medicine (MD).

The following students from the College of Medicine were honoured: Monish Bisnauth – First Best Graduate for 2017; Yadav Pooja Dharmendra – Second Best Graduate for 2017; Yadav Pooja Dharmendra – Best Clinical Graduate for 2017; and Ashley Renita Singh Ali – TAU Integrity Award for 2017.

Rudo Gurure was the Best Graduate for 2017 from the College of Nursing.

The Dean of College of Medicine led the recital of the Hippocratic Oath. In a like manner, the Dean of the College of Nursing read the Nightingale Oath and graduates of the nursing programme repeated. The graduates were next instructed to follow the Vice Chancellor in the TAU Pledge.

White Coats were also distributed to the College of Medicine graduates.