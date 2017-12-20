Non-profit group takes Christmas to Hauraruni

Latest update December 20th, 2017 12:20 AM

The Breaking Barriers Foundation (BBF) on Sunday last took Christmas to the Soesdyke/Linden Highway. The group took food and toys to the girls at Hauraruni Girl’s Home where they spent the day with the children. It was their first act.
According to a group member, Shaquille Grant, they met about 17 girls there with the oldest being 14 years old. To raise funds the BBF hosted a Fish Fry and some generous group members donated a number of items.
They decided to target the area because they felt as though the home is forgotten; many persons are not aware of the existence of the home. Some of the group members only knew of the Hauraruni Girl’s Home when one member informed them of the place.

Breaking Barriers Foundation members with the Founder of the home (second right) and current head of the home (center)

The group is a non-profit and non-governmental organisation. The group aims to help persons in various communities. Next on their list is the Palms Geriatric Institution, where they will be going sometime soon to donate fruit baskets.

