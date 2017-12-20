Latest update December 20th, 2017 12:28 AM

Man freed of Issano murder

On December 5, 2017, David Thompson, 29 years originally of Culbert City, Lethem, was before the Suddie High Court indicted for the murder of Dixon Gomes, called Alex. He was accused of killing Gomes on January 10, 2015 at Honey Camp, Issano, Middle Mazaruni.
On December 13, last, the jury unanimously found Thompson NOT GUILTY of murder. The matter was tried before Justice Priya Siewnarine-Beharry. Ms. Tamika Clarke appeared on behalf of the State whilst Ms. Beverley Bishop-Cheddie appeared for Thompson.
The prosecution’s main evidence was allegedly contained in a voluntary statement by Thompson. He reportedly confessed that he had been consuming alcohol and smoking when Gomes approached Thompson’s table, took his cigarette and walked away.
Thompson, in the statement, said that he pursued Gomes and a confrontation ensued where they remonstrated and thereafter the accused stabbed the deceased with a knife. A metal knife had also been found near the alleged crime scene.
The accused in his defence contained in an unsworn statement denied giving the police a caution statement confessing to any crime and insisted that he was tricked into signing his name to a document. Thompson also denied knowledge of any interaction or incident between himself and the deceased. Thompson said that he had been beaten, wounded and forcibly taken by unknown assailants from his dorm at a mining camp and bound during the middle of the night of January 10, 2015 and abandoned there.
In the morning he was accosted by police officers who untied him, arrested him and took him to the Bartica Public Hospital for medical treatment. Thompson was subsequently charged with murder.

