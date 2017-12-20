Is Christmas and people getting mad

Christmas coming and this is de time when people does do some stupidness. All of a sudden people who never hold a screwdriver does present himself as an electrician.

In de height of de crowd was a man that visit a place that does deal wid cell phones and sophisticated things like dem electronic things.

Dem boys don’t know if is because he see de crowd or de money that flowing but he decide to test a point. Dem did plug in some fairy lights and de whole string refuse to light.

Up comes this manager who promote himself to electrician wid de screwdriver. De next thing dem boys see is blue flame and a man who don’t smoke suddenly smoking.

Is when he eyes roll up that dem boys know something wrang. He get save because de circuit break.

He end up in hospital wheh he ain’t even know if is night or day but dem boys want him to recover.

During this same season people who don’t know nutten bout contractor wuk does claim how dem is contractor.

A man who been doing this wuk fuh years although he never study to be a contractor get a lash because a beam collapse at a project.

He family can’t enjoy Christmas. But dem ain’t de only one. A man drive a minibus like a race car and kill a man pun a bicycle. He tun and run away.

Dem boys see more madness. Whole year container truck running pun de road and no accident. All of a sudden because is Christmas time, dem had to clean up four lamp post and two telegraph pole.

Then you got some of dem man who drinking every chance dem get. Is Christmas and dem getting nuff offer.

De police now mekking money to pay dem bonus. De number of people who getting test positive fuh alcohol so high that next year de police will refuse to ask de govt fuh a pension.

Talk half and wait fuh more madness at Christmas.