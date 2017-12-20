GPL makes significant donation to Basketball Federation’s National Tourney

DPI, GUYANA, -The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) continues to give back towards community and youth development. The power company, yesterday, donated a $500,000 cheque to the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation for its fourth National Tournament.

Public Relations Officer, Shevion Sears said it was part of the company’s commitment to support the drive of developing youths and sports locally.

“GPL recognises our corporate social responsibility, which is to give back to national development. In this field of sports, which is basketball, we are honored to give back to the Guyana Basketball Federation. We are looking forward to the games, to ensure we see how our young people are propelling sports in Guyana,” Sears underscored.

National Coordinator for the Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation, Junior Hercules said the association is grateful for the “timely” donation. He explained that the monies will be spent on purchasing trophies for the participants.

“We want to thank GPL for such a timely donation. In fact, our budget for the tournament is $3.4M. Our premier sponsor is Banks DIH but we have some subsidiary sponsorship. What will we do with the contribution from GPL is use it to purchase trophies, we would invite a member from GPL to witness entertainment in addition to the tournament”, Hercules pointed out.

The tournament which started on December 1st is held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall and ten clubs across the country including Berbice, Linden, East Bank Demerara and East Coast Demerara are participating. The tournament will conclude on December 24th.

The power company has been donating towards national development since earlier in the year. In October, in honour of the Company’s 18th Anniversary celebrations, GPL donated a quantity of furniture to the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre and just last month in observance of Cancer awareness month, it donated $400,000 to the Cancer Institute of Guyana. (Ranetta La Fleur)