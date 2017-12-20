Enmore foremen still to receive redundancy payments

Thirty Field Foremen/Forewomen of Enmore Estate who were deemed redundant by the Guyana Sugar Corporation Inc. (GAWU) are still to receive their severance payments.

According to the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the corporation’s redundancy letter to them dated October 24, 2017 reads inter alia “… in accordance with Section 12, subsection (2) (a), (b) and (c) of the Termination of Employment and Severance Pay Act 1997 (TESPA), the Corporation wishes to inform you that your job is being made redundant. As a consequence, this letter serves to give you one (1) month’s notice of the aforementioned in accordance with Section 15, subsection (1) of TESPA 1997.”

The letter said that the notice shall expire on November 23, 2017 and that would be the last day of work with GuySuCo.

According to the union, the affected group of workers, naturally, expected to receive their payments on their last working day but were disappointed, as the corporation is yet to honour its lawful obligations.

“The workers told the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) that the non-payment of their redundancy pay is adding insult to injury as they desperately require their monies to sustain themselves and their families at this time, until, hopefully, some work can be found in the near future.”

According to the union, it finds the delay perplexing given public statements by several state officials, including President David Granger himself. He committed that the workers would receive their redundancy pay as the Government moves forward.

The union said it is heartless to shutter estates and cruelly put workers on the road at the usually joyful Christmas season.

“The delay certainly casts serious doubts on the administration’s utterances and we cannot help but wonder whether this is a harbinger of things to come as 4,000, in a few days’ time, will join the already saturated ranks of the unemployed in our nation.”

The government, as part of the restructuring of the revenue-losing GuySuCo has announced that it will be putting up four estates for privatization/divestment- Wales, Skeldon, Rose Hall and Enmore.

A special unit has been established to overlook the process with several expressions of interest, both locally, and internationally, already submitted.