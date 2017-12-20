Dharm Shala hosts senior citizens

Latest update December 20th, 2017 12:28 AM
The Dharm Shala is hosting a luncheon for the senior citizens of Albouystown and neighbouring communities on Monday December 25, 2017 in the Dharm Shala compound Albouystown.
The event is set to begin at 11:00 am. The elderly will be served lunch to the sounds of Christmas music and will also be presented with gifts.
The party will see appearances by Santa Claus and President David Granger.
The organisation also hosted a Christmas party for the children of Angoy Avenue on December 9, last.
The party attracted 180 children who were entertained by Christmas music. Santa Claus was also present.
The event saw a Christmas tree being lit and the children in attendance were presented with treats and presents.
The Dharm Shala has been providing entertainment in the Albouystown community for about 97 years.
