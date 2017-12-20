CGI 50-over Franchise League …Fifties from Boodie, Savory lead E’bo to fifth win

Anthony Adams (5-10) wreaks W/Dem

By Sean Devers

In sultry conditions Left-arm spinner Anthony Adams befuddled the West Demerara top order to capture 5-10 from nine overs before an unfinished 99-run second wicket stand between Kevin Boodie (67) and Kemol Savory (57) powered CGI three-day Champions Essequibo to their fourth win when the sixth round of CGI 50-over league ended yesterday at Tuschen.

In a game that started an hour late due to overnight rain the Adams trio of siblings Anthony and Akinie (2-18) and their unrelated team mate Ricardo (2-35) exploited a slow track which offered prodigious bounce and turn for the spinner as West Demerara were bowled for 135 in 44.3 overs after recovering from 57-8.

Last man Keshram Seyhodan joined for forces with Mahendra Dhanpaul at the demise Richie Looknauth (5) at 77-9 and added 58 for last wicket with Looknauth being last out for 47 with two fours and three sixes. Seyhodan reached the boundary once on one of the better grounds in Guyana, in his unbeaten 15 from 42 balls.

Only Skipper Akshaya Persaud, who made 17 from 23 balls with three fours, of the other batsmen reached double figures in a poor display of shot selection on a track ‘holding up’ and producing steeping bounce due to moisture in it.

After Eknauth Persaud (1) who had his middle stump broken by Romario Shepherd at 7-1, Boodie, the only batsman to score a double century in a 50-over Senior Inter-County game at DCC, finished 67 not out from 71 balls with six fours and three sixes.

The left-handed Savory, who kept wicket, reached the ropes twice and cleared it four times as Essequibo galloped to 136-1 in 22.4 overs to give their team the lead going into tomorrow’s seventh and penultimate round against Upper Corentyne.

Upper Corentyne started this round as leaders but their contest against West Berbice at Albion was washed out. West Demerara will face Georgetown, whose game against Lower Corentyne at Port Mourant was also washed out.

The right-handed Boodie pulled a long hop from part-time spinner Tagenarine Chanderpaul onto the Road beyond the Eastern Fence before reaching his fifty when he top edged a pull off another long hop from left-arm spinner Akshaya Persaud for six over mid-wicket before sweeping him the next ball delightfully for four as his 50 came up from 56 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Boodie celebrated the landmark by dispatching Chanderpaul for six, while Savory accelerated as a majestic straight drive raced past Shepherd’s ankles like a bullet and crashed into the sightscreen.

The pugnacious Boodie had set up the run chase with some brutal shots on the slow outfield and a track which had gotten quicker and easier to play ‘through the line’ as it was ‘baked’ by the scorching sun, while Savory finished it off with an array classy shots.

Savory dumped Dhanpaul for a couple of sixes in one over before hitting Looknauth for six to post his fifty from 56 with two fours and three sixes to the delight of a good size crowd, not short of liquid refreshments and musical entertainment from a little pink house just behind the Northern boundary where Christmas Carols blared from. A skilful reverse sweep from Savory off Looknauth ensured the victory.

Earlier, a minute’s silence was observed before the start of play for West Demerara Cricketer Rocky Jairam who died following an accident on Sunday morning.

Tevin Imlach (3) was LBW to Ricardo Adams, who bowled Safraz Esau for duck without addition to the score and the lads from the West side were 5-2.

Skipper Persaud hit three fours but never suggested permanence and was soon removed at 33-3 by Anthony Adams, while Travis Persaud (1) and Shepherd (0) were removed by Anthony in the space of a run as West Demerara stumbled to 36-5.

When opener Chanderpaul, who struggled for 40 balls to get the ball off the square, got one that bounced on him off Anthony and was caught for nine in the 17th over, Vickesh Dhaniram (8) fell to Kemo Paul after hitting him for six and Deoram Chanderbir (1) was LBW to Anthony to give him his fifth scalp and it seemed West Demerara would not reach 75.

However, the last wicket stand ensured that West Demerara posted a challenging total which in the end was easily chased down.