CDB project to build capacity for local government reform in Guyana

The Board of Directors of the Caribbean Development Bank has approved a project to support the Government of Guyana in building capacity in key areas of local government. The project aims to decentralize public service delivery and increase local development, consistent with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The project will assist the Government in building capacity in the Ministry of Communities to better support the reform process.

An institutional assessment of five municipalities to help these entities improve performance and result delivery will soon be undertaken.

According to Director of the Projects Department at the CDB, the project will provide a clear road map for Local Government Reform, which will help rejuveninate local democracy and provide persons in the communities with a better understanding of the process and a greater voice in shaping the service delivery and local taxation decision making.

To better support local government reform efforts, the Project will aim to achieve key results, including attaining greater clarity on the resource needs of Ministry of Communities, GAM and the municipalities; identifying areas for cooperation and potential synergies to reduce and eliminate wasteful public expenditure; and identifying the needs of the vulnerable groups who are likely to be socially and economically excluded.

The CDB says the project is consistent with the Bank’s strategic commitment to further good governance in the Region. It is also consistent with the Bank’s Gender Equality Policy and Operational Strategy and the Special Development Fund Ninth Cycle (SDF 9) themes of supporting the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 16 which seeks to promote strong institutions, which are effective, accountable and transparent at all levels.

The Caribbean Development Bank is a regional financial institution established in 1970 for the purpose of contributing to the harmonious economic growth and development of its Borrowing Member Countries (BMCs). In addition to the 19 BMCs, CDB’s membership includes four regional non-borrowing members – Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela and five non-regional, non-borrowing members; i.e., Canada, China, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom. CDB’s total assets as at December 31, 2016 are US$2.89 billion.