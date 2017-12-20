Car thieves nabbed as cops vow to dismantle carjacking rings

Latest update December 20th, 2017 12:55 AM
Police have vowed to dismantle the carjacking and car theft rings that have been operating brazenly around the country.
Around 23.00 hrs on Monday, police arrested two men who were in a car with no registration plates at Victoria, East Coast Demerara.
Police suspect that the vehicle was stolen. A third man was arrested in connection with the same vehicle.
Also on Monday, an ex-policeman was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a car belonging to a plainclothes rank.
The rank had parked his car in Second Street, Alberttown, around 10.30 hrs and had gone into a store, leaving the key in the ignition. He came out of the store just as another man was driving away with his vehicle.
Luckily, the thief crashed into two parked vehicles and was arrested.
He was subsequently identified as a former policeman who resides at Red Road, Sophia.
