Burger King takes Guyana by storm

Leading global fast food chain, Burger King, has finally found its way to Guyana. The US-based restaurant brand officially opened its doors at the corner of Camp and Regent Streets on Monday. It will open its second unit at the Giftland mall before the end of the year.

The brand which has been in existence since 1954, with over 15,000 locations in 100 countries, offers patrons a variety of delicious, freshly made, signature recipes, such as its world famous flame-grilled Whopper sandwich.

The chain is operated through a franchise agreement with Corum Restaurant Holdings, a subsidiary of Corum Group. It is a diversified company which currently manages Guyana’s Pizza Hut Franchise.

Corum Restaurant Holdings announced its immediate plans to develop five stores within the next few years, translating in over 300 jobs for Guyanese.

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, welcomed the investment on Monday and expressed his confidence in the Corum Group. He said he is “doubly pleased that the initiative has come from a group of young Guyanese who in spite of the odds, survived the doubts of the naysayers, put their money where their proverbial mouth is and invested in our country’s development.”

Minister Jordan further stated that the Government welcomes foreign investment for Guyana and that the government has been reshaping the business environment to make it conducive for the private sector to increase its contributions to the growth and development of the country.

Deputy Chief of Mission to the United States Embassy,Terry Gonzalez, was also a guest speaker at Burger King’s launch.

Mr Gonzalez said, “When an American brand establishes itself in a country such as Guyana, it is a vote of confidence in Guyana’s strong business climate and strong economy.”

The Deputy Chief of Mission further stated that the US Embassy supports and encourages Corum’s efforts and hopes that the company “looks upon the US embassy as a partner that is here to support it along with many other US companies that are increasingly recognizing what a good economic environment and good investment environment that Guyana is for American investment.”

Managing Director Clairmont Cummings said that the group is confident that the franchise is uniquely positioned to be a great success in Guyana. He cited its meaningful corporate support, well designed system, high quality products, well trained employees, and most importantly, enthusiasm from the community.

Mr Cummings added that Burger King will provide patrons with a tasty, fresh, diverse, affordable, fun, and all round attractive menu and dining experience.

He added that the goal is to create a space where Guyanese not only eat, but one where they are able to build relationships and share moments with their friends and families.