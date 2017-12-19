Minibus driver escapes after killing pedal cyclist

A 42-year-old pedal cyclist died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) around 16:45 hrs yesterday, hours after he was struck down by a minibus.

The accident occurred around 08:45 hrs on Vlissengen Road, Georgetown.

The victim is Desmond Grandsoult of 1710 Dedication Place, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown. The driver of the minibus, bearing registration number, BTT 8476, has been identified as Jamal John. He fled the scene after colliding with the man.

According to information received, the minibus was proceeding south along Vlissengen Road at a fast rate while the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the same direction, in front of the minibus. The victim then attempted to cross the road from east to west when the accident occurred.

The police said that the left side front of the minibus collided with the rear of the pedal cycle which resulted in the victim falling on the roadway, causing the minibus to run over his body. The driver then swerved into a trench.

Grandsoult was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the GPHC where he was admitted to the High Dependency Unit at the hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. The five passengers, who were in the minibus, had to be treated for minor injuries.

Up to press time, the police were trying to locate the driver.