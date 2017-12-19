M. Francis and Sons backs MSC street football in Region one

M. Francis and Sons Variety Store of Kumaka Market, Mabaruma has supported the Matarkai Sports Committee (MSC) for the staging of its second annual male and female street football which is set for a December 26 kick off.

Marcellus Francis proprietor of M. Francis and Sons Variety Store recently presented a cheque to President of MSC Sherlon Rodrigues.

All matches are schedule to commence at 18:00hrs, while the finals are slated for January 1 at Oronoque Tarmac.

Defending champion Citrus Grove FC, Matthews Ridge Gold Diggers, Matthews Ridge Sports Club, Arakaka FC, Oronoque FC, Pk United FC, Sebai, Invincible Talons FC and Five Star FC are the clubs set to battle for supremacy. Three schools are expected to field an under 12 team for exhibition matches. Registration is presently ongoing and clubs are advice to call Mr. Kimtse Castello on 670-2447 to uplift forms and sponsorships. Registration closes on December 20th and no late entries will be accepted.

The launching of games will be done on December 22nd at Quincy’s Guinness Bar, Port Kaituma. The champion Male team will cart off $150,000 and a trophy, runner’s up $100,000 and third place $50,000.

The female winner will pocket $100,000 and a trophy and second place $50,000. Admission to the venue is $300, while children under 12 will be admitted free, but will be asked to pay a fee of $500 for the finals where there will be lots of giveaways, games and meals for the entire family. Bullet Soundz will provide added entertainment.