If is not one Mr. Rass is Rohee, Ram Jattan and Ram Narine

Dem boys boys seh if is not one R is another. Everybody know crime is mankind’s biggest fear. Now-a-days people does go to sleep wid one eye open because dem frighten people come in, rob, rape and kill dem.

Over de weekend, four cars get hijack. In one case de carjacker throw a child out de car and gone wid it.

China know bout crime, suh it develop de technology that mek it de best crime solving country in de world.

Dem put cameras all over de place. De cameras can identify you by you face, recognize you race, and also could tell de person you walking wid; if is you family or a stranger.

Rohee seh how he spend millions of dollars fuh buy cameras that would identify every criminal who walk de street in Georgetown—dat mean all dem politicians.

Crime never solve; instead it get wuss. Up come Ram Jattan. He buy more camera and then before he beg fuh proppa cameras from China, he stretch ee hand and tek couple cars and pickups.

De plan was to put camera at all de entrance and exit to de city and at all major roads. Instead dem put de cameras to watch State House, all dem police station and de Ministry of Home Affairs.

Then you got de odda R fuh Ramnarine. He deh in de casino all de time, suh how crime gun solve? He gambling every night while dem boys hijacking cars every night.

Dem boys seh everybody know wheh de thiefing cars does end up. Plenty policemen and women know. Dem children know, too, because dem does go home and talk who does buy all dem hijacked vehicle.

Nobody getting arrest. Ramnarine seh de Guyana population too large, suh de police can’t find nobody. Dem boys seh it got to be Guyana got more people than China, because China can find anybody.

Dem boys seh if Rum Jattan been tek half that money wha China seh dem spend pun dem vehicle and put some camera and a few drones in de sky, not a crime woulda happen.

Camera is de way to go wid security in de world today. Dem boys hope dem three R get sense. Dem thieves gun tek way dem car next.

Talk half and protect you vehicle at all cost.