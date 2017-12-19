Hamilton Green birth anniversary 9-a-side football Fiesta on this Sunday

Former Prime Minister, Hamilton Green, 83rd birth anniversary inter-ward/village 9-a-side football tournament is scheduled for one-day action at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground on Christmas eve day with matches kicking off at 12:00hrs sharp and concluding at 18:00hrs.

Twelve teams will go head to head in the straight knockout contest and the first round matches are scheduled to be contested with the following match ups, Wales vs. Plaisance 12:00hrs, Bagotsville vs. Kuru Kururu 12:30hrs, Pouderoyen vs. Soesdyke 13:00hrs, Crane vs. Zeelugt 13:30hrs, Uitvlugt vs. Butxon Youth 14:00hrs and Den Amstel vs. Sara Lodge 14:30hrs.

The winner of one-day competition will pocket $50,000 and the championship trophy, while the runners up will receive $20,000 and a trophy. The winners of tournament will receive nine hampers from Ricks and Sari along with nine blankets from Food for the Poor. The highest goal scorer will receive a dinette table from China Trading and the runner up will receive a lazy boy chair from AH&L Kissoon.

Other major sponsors of the event are Banks DIH limited, BK International and Bakewell. Admission to the venue will be $500 come match day.