Giftland Mall implements security features for Christmas season

Latest update December 19th, 2017 1:52 AM
Once again shoppers will be required to pay a fee to enter the Giftland Mall during the Christmas Season.
The CEO of Giftland Mall Mr. Roy Beepat hosted a press conference yesterday at the Mall to discuss the security measures that they plan to implement for the season.
Mr. Beepat noted that there would be a number of changes during the Christmas season to avoid the issue of overcrowding.
One of the implementations will be the entrance fee. Throughout the period, customers will be required to pay an entrance fee of three thousand dollars ($3,000) to gain access into the mall.
The purpose of the entrance fee is to reduce the amount of “loiterers” in the mall on the busy days; Christmas Eve being among those days.
The fee, which will take the form of a voucher, can be redeemed at any of the stores throughout the mall, but must be redeemed on that said day.
Mr. Beepat emphasised on the fact that his organisation has nothing against youths, who are among those who frequent the mall and can be seen ‘hanging out’.
“I don’t want anybody to feel that Giftland is against young people…however…if not controlled properly it does get out of hand”
The CEO explained that he wants his mall to be a safe place for all his customers. Noting that customers have expressed their concerns and suggested such actions to him, and they are now very happy about the move.
He also discussed the new security measures that will be in place.
Mr. Beepat stated that the mall currently has 60 internal security officers; he also mentioned that they are working in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force to tighten security around the premises.
The CEO mentioned that there would be extra parking available in the parking lot behind the main building. The National Aquatic Centre and Arthur Chung Convention Centre parking lots will also be available for customers to park their vehicles.
He also said that he intends to contact the CARICOM Secretariat for permission to use their parking lot for the period.
Dec 19, 2017The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc has expressed condolences to the family of the late Wolf’s Warriors Captain Amrit Rai. Rai passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation...
Dec 19, 2017
Dec 19, 2017
Dec 19, 2017
Dec 19, 2017
Dec 19, 2017
We cannot escape the daily sermon. This is the reality of Guyana. A political party that had been in power for twenty-three... more
The Leader of the Opposition should not participate in any consultations with the President of Guyana, on the appointment... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders What has become of the Report of a Jamaican Commission that reviewed the Caribbean Community and Common... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]