Giftland Mall implements security features for Christmas season

Once again shoppers will be required to pay a fee to enter the Giftland Mall during the Christmas Season.

The CEO of Giftland Mall Mr. Roy Beepat hosted a press conference yesterday at the Mall to discuss the security measures that they plan to implement for the season.

Mr. Beepat noted that there would be a number of changes during the Christmas season to avoid the issue of overcrowding.

One of the implementations will be the entrance fee. Throughout the period, customers will be required to pay an entrance fee of three thousand dollars ($3,000) to gain access into the mall.

The purpose of the entrance fee is to reduce the amount of “loiterers” in the mall on the busy days; Christmas Eve being among those days.

The fee, which will take the form of a voucher, can be redeemed at any of the stores throughout the mall, but must be redeemed on that said day.

Mr. Beepat emphasised on the fact that his organisation has nothing against youths, who are among those who frequent the mall and can be seen ‘hanging out’.

“I don’t want anybody to feel that Giftland is against young people…however…if not controlled properly it does get out of hand”

The CEO explained that he wants his mall to be a safe place for all his customers. Noting that customers have expressed their concerns and suggested such actions to him, and they are now very happy about the move.

He also discussed the new security measures that will be in place.

Mr. Beepat stated that the mall currently has 60 internal security officers; he also mentioned that they are working in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force to tighten security around the premises.

The CEO mentioned that there would be extra parking available in the parking lot behind the main building. The National Aquatic Centre and Arthur Chung Convention Centre parking lots will also be available for customers to park their vehicles.

He also said that he intends to contact the CARICOM Secretariat for permission to use their parking lot for the period.