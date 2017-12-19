GDF Sergeant is latest One Star Boxing Referee

Guyana Defence Force Staff Sergeant Lawrence Assanah has become the third Guyanese and

first from the GDF to pass the AIBA One Star examination. Reports from St Lucia stated that the 36-year-old soldier was flawless in the practical and theoretical parts of the examination held during the just concluded Caribbean Boxing Championships in St Lucia.

Assanah now joins Ramona Agard and Richard Braithwaite as Guyanese certified to wear the prestigious AIBA One Star badge. President of the Guyana Boxing Association Steve Ninvalle applauded Assanah’s new status and labeled it another critical piece in the sport’s development puzzle.

“If our intention is to produce good boxers then it is most apposite that we have good coaches and referee/judges. Mr. Assanah is young, bright, dedicated and disciplined and has a very far way to go in the sport. His recent elevation among other things, underlines the fact that boxing is on the upward swing,” Ninvalle declared.

The GBA head thanked Chief of Staff Brigadier Patrick West for supporting Assanah’s travel to St Lucia. The Staff Sergeant is expected to showcase his new knowledge when he officiates in the Sons of Champions card to be staged on Boxing Day at the National Gymnasium.