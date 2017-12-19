GCC overcome T and T U13

Latest update December 19th, 2017 1:52 AM
Georgetown Cricket Club U13 defeated a touring Trinidad and Tobago U13
team by five wickets yesterday at Bourda. Batting first, the visitors managed 68-8 with R. Ramnauth scoring 29. Darius Andrews claimed 4-11. GCC responded with 69-5 in 19 overs. Rivaldo Phillips got 21 and Zachery Jodah 16 not out. B. Williams had 3-5.
Meanwhile the visiting team beat host Enterprise U13 in another fixture sponsored by Guyana Beverage Co. Inc. Enterprise U13 made 42 in 20 overs while the tourist replied with 41 without loss.
Dec 19, 2017The Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc has expressed condolences to the family of the late Wolf’s Warriors Captain Amrit Rai. Rai passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation...
Dec 19, 2017
Dec 19, 2017
Dec 19, 2017
Dec 19, 2017
Dec 19, 2017
We cannot escape the daily sermon. This is the reality of Guyana. A political party that had been in power for twenty-three... more
The Leader of the Opposition should not participate in any consultations with the President of Guyana, on the appointment... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders What has become of the Report of a Jamaican Commission that reviewed the Caribbean Community and Common... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]