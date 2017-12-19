Latest update December 19th, 2017 1:52 AM

GCC overcome T and T U13

Georgetown Cricket Club U13 defeated a touring Trinidad and Tobago U13

The visiting U13 team from Trinidad and Tobago.

team by five wickets yesterday at Bourda. Batting first, the visitors managed 68-8 with R. Ramnauth scoring 29. Darius Andrews claimed 4-11. GCC responded with 69-5 in 19 overs. Rivaldo Phillips got 21 and Zachery Jodah 16 not out. B. Williams had 3-5.
Meanwhile the visiting team beat host Enterprise U13 in another fixture sponsored by Guyana Beverage Co. Inc. Enterprise U13 made 42 in 20 overs while the tourist replied with 41 without loss.

