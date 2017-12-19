Latest update December 19th, 2017 1:52 AM

EBFA/RHTY&SC Female 5-A-Side ….Pink Queens emerge champs; Lizzann Lavroux is MVP

The East Bank Football Association (EBFA) in association with the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club on Sunday last held a one-day Female 5-A-Side football competition to encourage the development of

MVP Lizzann Lavroux (left) receives her cycle from EBFA Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Abigale Scott.

the game in the association.
Emerging as champs in the best of three matches were Pink Queens which blew away Green Queens two matches to nil. Led by hat-tricks each from sisters Latifah and Lizzann Lavroux, the Green Queens hammered Pink Queens 8-3 in the first match at the Kuru Kururu ground.
Also scoring for the winners were Candace Fraser and Ronetta Grant. Pink Team scorers were Aalliyah Thomas, Shaniya Edwards and Nikita Winter.
The second match saw the Pink Team taking first strike through a Nikita Winter goal but that advantage was eventually cancelled out in the second half through goals from Aaliyah David and Candace Fraser as the Green Team stormed to their second win to win the competition.
Both teams were presented with trophies while each participating player also received a medal. Emerging as the Most Valuable Player of the day was Lizzann Lavroux who was presented with a brand new cycle, compliments of the day’s sponsor, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTY&SC).
The EBFA is expressing thanks to the RHTY&SC for its partnership in supporting the development of women’s football while thanks is also being extended to all the players who came out and participated including the parents and coaches.

