Beam collapses, kills foreman at New Amsterdam Park

A 61-year-old pensioner was on Sunday crushed to death during the construction of a bridge at the Esplanade Recreational Park, New Amsterdam. Reports are that a wooden post reportedly became detached and fell on his head, crushing him in the process.

The dead man has been identified as Pooran Singh, a contractor/foreman attached to the Ameerally Sawmill-Memorex Enterprises, and of Lot 54 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam.

It was disclosed to this publication by his son, Totaram Singh, 34 that the family received the shocking news just around 14:30 hrs on Sunday.

“Some workers come and tell us he get accident and gone hospital, when we reach he was already dead.”

The deceased man’s son stated that they were told that workers were erecting wooden poles for a bridge in the park when “one of the beams came loose and hit him in his head and crushed his skull, and then fell on him and left on he chest”.

Totaram who was very emotional while relaying the details of the unfortunate accident described his father as very hardworking and helpful.

He leaves to mourn his wife, two children and other relatives and friends.