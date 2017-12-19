ASATT Invitational Swimming Championship 2017…Noel and Scott smash records; DSSC end 11th of 30 Clubs

The Dorado Speed Swim Club (DSSC) swimmers gained valuable experience competing at the annual Republic Bank Amateur Swimming Association of Trinidad & Tobago (ASATT) Invitational Swim Meet hosted by the

Marlins Swim Club at The Aquatic Center 10 lane 50 meter Indoor Championship Pool.

Competition ended on Sunday and during the course of the 4-day Meet Guyanese swimmers made encouraging strides taking on very experienced and well trained swimmers. The Dorado Speed Swim Club, which was Guyana’s lone representative, ended 11th of 30-clubs with a 144 points; Tidal Wave Aquatics of T&T emerged as the best with 947 points.

The records attained by the Guyanese swimmers are all unofficial as the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association has not verified records in a few years.

Raekwon Noel set the record for the boys 11-12 800 free with his time of 10:28.74. (There is no previous Long-Course time for 11-12 boys). Noel’s 400 free time of 4:54.88 bettered Leon Seaton’s time of 4:59.38 set in March 2017. Daniel Scott had the best recorded boys 15-17 800m free time (9:57.95) and did 9:32.44 in this Meet.

Scott had set a time of 2:09.90 at the Commonwealth Youth Games (July 2017) and did 2:07.73 in the Twin Island Republic, while Omar Adams had a time of 18:42.80 for the 1500 free (Dec 2015) but Scott set a new standard of 18:21.91.

The Boys 9-10 quartet of Tyler Allicock, Elliott Gonsalves, Valdimir Woodroffe and Jason Allen competing in the 4×50 Medley Relay copped silver medal in 2:50.23. Scott also got silver in the 800m Freestyle with a time of 9:32.44 having entered the event with a time of 9:57.95.

Clubs from Barbados, St. Lucia and Jamaica competed at the event.