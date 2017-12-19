Accused in Pegasus taxi driver murder trial freed

Lorenzo Forde was yesterday acquitted of the murder of Pegasus taxi driver, Rudrinauth Jeeboo after a mixed twelve- member jury found him not guilty of the offence at the Georgetown High Court. The jury spent approximately two hours deliberating over the matter.

Forde had faced a trial before Justice Brassington Reynolds for the unlawful killing of Jeeboo, whose body was discovered in a garbage pile at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt a day after he went missing.

Forde, who was 17 years old at the time of the killing, had pleaded not guilty to the charge which alleged that between December 27 and 28, 2013 at South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he murdered Jeeboo.

Based on reports, Jeeboo a taxi driver for the Pegasus Hotel left his home located at Lot 25 Delph Street, Campbellville, Georgetown for work on Friday, December 27, 2013; his lifeless body was discovered the following day in a garbage pile at Caneview Avenue, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. His car was found abandoned the same day, on a road in Tucville Terrace, Georgetown, with no number plates.

The accused was represented by Attorneys-at-Law Hughley Griffith and Rachael Bakker, who at the trial, grilled Police Detective Jomo Williams about the investigations which led to the arrest of their client.

Under cross –examination, Williams told the court that investigators, who checked the phone records of the deceased found that his cellular phone, which was stolen, was still in use, and it was traced to Forde, who was subsequently detained.

Williams was grilled about evidence detectives collected from Jeeboo’s car. During cross examination, Sergeant Williams admitted that the fingerprints found on the car did not match those of Forde.

In fact, the police witness told the court that the fingerprints matched those of Shawn Edinborough, who was previously charged with Jeeboo’s murder.

However, the charge against Edinborough was discharged in 2015 due to insufficient evidence.

The officer was called to the stand by State Prosecutors Lisa Cave, Shawnette Austin and Tiffini Lyken.