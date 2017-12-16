‘Wanted’ carjacker recaptured at roadblock

A 24-year-old carjacker, who was wanted by the police, was nabbed around midnight on Thursday in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge, two months after he escaped from police custody at the Leonora Police Station.

Leon Allister, of Lot 2494 Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was arrested at a roadblock.

At the time of his escape, he was being questioned for larceny of two motor cars. The police said that Allister escaped due to criminal negligence of a rank.

Kaieteur News was told that the rate at which cars are being hijacked is alarming. Only Thursday, Crime Chief Paul Williams said that 25 vehicles were hijacked in a matter of seven months. The vehicles were taken between January and July.

He said that Toyota Allion and Premio were the most targeted vehicles and urged the drivers of these vehicles to be on the alert.

The Crime Chief said that in most of the cases, the drivers were either trailed to their home or the perpetrator(s) was already at the victims’ home, waiting on them.

”You find that the suspects are already at their home and when they come out of their car to open their gate, the perpetrator sticks them up right there and take away their vehicles,” Williams said.

He continued, “When persons are going home, they should have someone looking out for them so that the person can see whether there is anyone suspicious there.”

As of last July, bandits made off with five Toyota Allion and 12 Toyota Premio motorcars. In most of these cases, the drivers were held at gunpoint. In total, 25 vehicles were hijacked, including three Carina 212 and one Toyota Spacio car.

On September 15, last, a Guyana Defence Force Lance Corporal, Pernell Gordon, was robbed of his Toyota Premio motorcar by two men while on his way home at Mocha, East Bank Demerara.

Taxi driver, Phillip King, of North Ruimveldt was shot and robbed of his Toyota Premio motorcar on November 26, last when two female passengers hired his car and lured him to their male accomplice at D’Urban Backlands. He was shot to the abdomen.

Additionally, Jeanine Odel, 41, a hairdresser of West Half Paradise, East Coast Demerara was robbed of her car, a new model white Raum, PNN 3855, valued at $2.6 million on June 20, last at the Ogle seawall.

On November 28, last two gunmen apprehended Nadine Luthers-Williams, a former journalist outside the Night Cap restaurant in Pere Street, Kitty and escaped with her Toyota Allion motorcar.