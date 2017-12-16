Relationships depend on how much money you got – lang term or shart term

De Waterfalls paper had a quiz last Sunday. De question was put to de whole country, “What is de sweetest thing on earth?”

De newspaper receive 200,000 answers. When dem envelope open 199,999 seh sex. One envelope seh money. Dem boys suspect who send that one.

Dem boys did a research and dem find out dat if you remove sex from a relationship, people will discover over 99 percent of ladies have nothing to offer in a relationship.

But dem also find out if dem remove money from a relationship dem would find dat over 90 percent of de ladies wouldn’t see a reason to be in dat relationship.

Dat is why dem boys believe dat Jagdeo is de one who think money is de sweetest thing. In de one relationship everybody know he had, he remove de money. De poe lady never get a cent.

Dat is de reason why she didn’t see any cause to stick wid Jagdeo.

But dem boys seh is not de money alone dat mek she run. Was he attitude, he behaviour and he general manners.

She use to live in England. She seh when couples go to bed, they would say, “Goodnight my dear.”

She seh when she went to Canada, couples would seh, “Sweet dreams my darling.”

In de USA, you hear “Goodnight sweetheart.”

She seh in Venezuela she hear, “Buenos noches mi amorcito.” That means good night my little love.

When she come to Guyana and married dat lunatic Jagdeo, was a whole different story. All she hear from him every night is, “Gyal, you lack dat door and dem winda?”

Talk half and wonder if any woman want fuh lack door and winda every night wid him.