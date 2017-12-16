Latest update December 16th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Two saves $240M in cautious spending

Dec 16, 2017 News 0

REO, Rupert Hopkinson

The year 2017 has been yet another year of successful saving for Region Two [Pomeroon Supenaam].

The Regional Administration governing this agricultural Region has saved over $240 Million. According to the Region Two Executive Officer, Rupert Hopkinson, these huge sums of savings were realized through cautious spending, and the prudent awarding of contracts.

Total savings from capital budget 2017, amounted to $118 Million; total savings for current budget 2017, amounted to $131 Million.

One of the amazing benefits of money being saved in a Region, is that additional projects can be implemented. For this year, the Region has implemented 71 additional projects. These projects include repairs to learning institutions and public health buildings, maintenance of all-weather roads, desilting of irrigation channels and even the construction of recreational facilities.

Mr. Hopkinson explained that the tendering of projects, involves a competitive bidding process, which when done according to Tender Board procedure, will most likely result in savings.

In explaining this bidding process, Hopkinson said, “The engineer will first set an estimated price for a project; the contractors will then bid. Our job is to ensure that the project is awarded to the lowest responsive bidder.”

The tender board, in keeping with the relevant tendering procedure, awarded projects only to the lowest responsive bidders. The money between the engineer’s estimate and the lowest bid, was then set aside as savings.

From the year 2016 to 2017, the Region saved in excess of some $400 Million. Savings were also realized through careful spending.

Mr. Hopkinson claims that monies were once being squandered without question, exposing the system to corruption.

“When I first came into the system, the Region was spending $20 million every year to buy lumber. I couldn’t understand why the Region was spending so much money on lumber. I questioned why were we spending so much money, when everything done in maintenance work was done by the contractor?

The following we spent only $4 million on lumber, and that is the average figure we have been allocating since.”

More in this category

Sports

Caribbean Boxing Championships in St Lucia…Guyanese boxers though to finals with emphatic performances

Caribbean Boxing Championships in St Lucia…Guyanese boxers...

Dec 16, 2017

Forgotten Youth Foundation’s 18-year-old Keevin Allicock is now one fight away from a successful defence of his Caribbean Bantamweight title and another Gold medal when he comes up against Ajayi...
Read More
CWI Regional Digicel 4-day C/Ships …Bramble’s unbeaten 196 put Jaguars in control

CWI Regional Digicel 4-day C/Ships...

Dec 16, 2017

Motor racing returns with “Georgetown Grand Prix Final Showdown” tonight

Motor racing returns with “Georgetown Grand...

Dec 16, 2017

Strom Bird takes feature event at Nand Persaud Sky Plus Sprint Classic meet

Strom Bird takes feature event at Nand Persaud...

Dec 16, 2017

Berbice Cricket Board 40 overs Second Division Competition…Wins for Betsy Ground, DeEdward Sports Club & Guyana Eagles

Berbice Cricket Board 40 overs Second Division...

Dec 16, 2017

Fourth Generation Nathan Rahaman racing for glory today

Fourth Generation Nathan Rahaman racing for glory...

Dec 16, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Guyana has gotten the shaft

    The APNU and the AFC, when in opposition, were highly critical of the US$150M Cheddi Jagan International Airport Extension... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]