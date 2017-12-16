P&P donates $1M to Non Profit organisations

Latest update December 16th, 2017 12:59 AM
The joy of the Christmas season was spread throughout several non profit organisations as P&P Insurance Brokers made their annual presentation to organisations and a means of thanking them for the good they have been doing for the less fortunate.
Ten non profit organisations each received $100,000 from the company as appreciation for their good deeds towards the less fortunate individuals of the community.
The Executive Director of the P&P Insurance Brokers, Bish Panday, at the presentation hosted at the Company’s building, stated that P&P Insurance Brokers & Consultants Limited was happy to make the presentation, especially at this time, to the organisations since they have been making an impact in the lives of the less fortunate.
He took that time to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.
The homes that were presented with the token were Bless the Children Home, Canaan Children Home, Hauraruni Girls Home, Ptolemy Reid Rehab Centre, Uncle Eddie’s Home, Archer’s Home, The Dharam Sala, David Rose School for the Handicapped, Cheshire Homes Guyana, and Bright Horizon Family.
A representative of the Canaan Children Home, Mr. Ramkumar Jewanram, thanked P&P on behalf of his own and the other organisations. He noted that the company has been performing such good deed for a number of years and he hopes that they will continue.
P&P Insurance Brokers & Consultants Limited is a small Guyanese-owned organisation that has been in existence since 1985. It is well known for their great reputation around the world.
Dec 16, 2017Forgotten Youth Foundation’s 18-year-old Keevin Allicock is now one fight away from a successful defence of his Caribbean Bantamweight title and another Gold medal when he comes up against Ajayi...
Dec 16, 2017
Dec 16, 2017
Dec 16, 2017
Dec 16, 2017
Dec 16, 2017
The nation experienced some very silly and childish politics with both Presidents – Jagdeo and Ramotar –and their... more
The APNU and the AFC, when in opposition, were highly critical of the US$150M Cheddi Jagan International Airport Extension... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The Council of the European Union (CEU) published its much anticipated ‘List of non-cooperative... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]