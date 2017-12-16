P&P donates $1M to Non Profit organisations

The joy of the Christmas season was spread throughout several non profit organisations as P&P Insurance Brokers made their annual presentation to organisations and a means of thanking them for the good they have been doing for the less fortunate.

Ten non profit organisations each received $100,000 from the company as appreciation for their good deeds towards the less fortunate individuals of the community.

The Executive Director of the P&P Insurance Brokers, Bish Panday, at the presentation hosted at the Company’s building, stated that P&P Insurance Brokers & Consultants Limited was happy to make the presentation, especially at this time, to the organisations since they have been making an impact in the lives of the less fortunate.

He took that time to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year.

The homes that were presented with the token were Bless the Children Home, Canaan Children Home, Hauraruni Girls Home, Ptolemy Reid Rehab Centre, Uncle Eddie’s Home, Archer’s Home, The Dharam Sala, David Rose School for the Handicapped, Cheshire Homes Guyana, and Bright Horizon Family.

A representative of the Canaan Children Home, Mr. Ramkumar Jewanram, thanked P&P on behalf of his own and the other organisations. He noted that the company has been performing such good deed for a number of years and he hopes that they will continue.

P&P Insurance Brokers & Consultants Limited is a small Guyanese-owned organisation that has been in existence since 1985. It is well known for their great reputation around the world.