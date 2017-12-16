Overseas-based nominee for Chancellor Post identified

After years without a substantive Chancellor of the Judiciary, it appears that the position is likely to be filled.

Yesterday, President David Granger said that a nominee has been identified from overseas and soon the relevant process, including consultations with the Opposition Leader will be held.

After more than 10 years as Chancellor (acting), Justice Carl Singh, retired in February without ever being confirmed.

In late March, Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards was appointed as Chancellor (ag) with indications that the search is on for a candidate to fill the substantive position.

Yesterday, during a long-awaited press conference at the Ministry of the Presidency, President Granger disclosed that person has been found.

However, the nominee is residing overseas. He was one of several interviewed by a panel. He accepted an offer.

“Contact has been made with the person who has been nominated and that person has accepted and we’re now looking at the modalities for his termination of the work that he is doing now in the country of residence,” the President said.

President Granger added once the nominee is in the country he will engage the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo.

“I am prepared to meet with the Leader of the Opposition as required by the constitution to conclude what the constitution calls meaningful consultations,” he noted.

The government had advertised the post along with the substantive post of Chief Justice since coming into office. Currently- Justice Cummings-Edwards is serving as the Acting Chancellor and Justice Roxanne George- as the Acting Chief Justice.

The President assured he is “working to have this matter resolved” as early as possible.

Article 127 of the Constitution says that “The Chancellor and the Chief Justice shall each be appointed by the President, acting after obtaining the agreement of the Leader of the Opposition.”

The Chancellor of the Judiciary is the chief representative of the judicial authority of Guyana.