Motor racing returns with “Georgetown Grand Prix Final Showdown” tonight

-Jeffrey vs. Daley; most anticipated face-off, Tenpow, Gore, Baksh and Mohamed on pole

The last go-kart race meet of the year being dubbed the “Georgetown Grand

Prix Final Showdown” speeds off this evening from 18:00hrs at the GT Motorsports circuit on Albert and Thomas streets and the tracks are set to be heated with anticipated intense competition.

Even Guyana’s speed ace Kristian Jeffrey that holds the track record at the GT Motorsports venue is foreseeing a big showdown and he mentioned that the current track record may be under-threat, while noting as well that he is calm and confident of turning in good performances. Widely regarded as the Caribbean’s number one karter, Jamaican Colin Daley Jr. will be Jeffrey direct rival and is set to light up the GT Motorsports track tonight when he competes for the first time in the season-ending Georgetown Grand Prix Final Showdown.

The 20-year-old, who has ambitions of one day competing in Formula One, touched down in Guyana on Friday morning and is in a race against time to get familiar with the kart and the track. For this reason, qualifying for the Shifter Pro Cup will take place today.

Despite starting on the back foot in terms of having lesser preparation time than his competitors, Daley Jr. is not too concerned. In fact, he is very confident of being in peak condition for the grand showdown against the likes of Guyanese Kristian Jeffrey and Stefan Jeffrey, Canadian Darryl Timmers and Barbadian Orry Hunte.

“I’m expecting to win of course, but it will take some time. (It’s my) first time at track, learning the track and getting the set-up right, it’s going to take some time,” he added.

Daley Jr. chuckled when asked if he had any words for his competitors. “Have fun and watch out because I won’t be taking it easy.”

Jeffrey highlighted the grandeur of kart-meet saying, “It’s the best race meet we’re going to have in Guyana. We got drivers from Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados and even all the way from North America and its all seasoned drivers, and even the junior drivers are going to put on a good show. Because it’s the final race you want to close the year on a good note so everyone would be giving their all because all the talking will go all the way to next year. It’s about bragging rights.”

Not much separates the drivers in terms of lap times in testing, making the Shifter Pro Cup a wide open race, something Jeffrey is fully aware of.

Among the categories to be contested are Easy Cup Rookie, Easy Cup Light, Easy Cup Heavy, 125cc Junior, 125cc Senior and Shifter Pro Cup. Admission to the venue on race night is $1,000 for adults, $500 for children and $6,000 VIP.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Tenpow, Tommi Gore, Raymond Baksh and Haniff Mohamed qualified on pole for their respective categories last night when the first set of qualifying was held for today’s highly anticipated Georgetown Grand Prix Final Showdown at GT Motorsports.

Tenpow will start top of the grid in the Sun Burst Kids Cup 60cc after clocking the fastest lap time of 34.657 seconds. Nathan Rahaman (35.076s), Justin Tenpow (35.195s) and the lone female in the event, Paige Mendonca (35.334s) will start in that order.

Jamaican Gore, the only non-Guyanese to qualify on pole last night, had a time of 32.076s in the 125cc Junior, followed by John Phang (32.219s), Elan Rahaman (32.734s), Rayden Persaud (33.044s), Faraud Mohamed (33.047s) and Mikhail Persaud (33.236s).

The consistent Baksh had the best time in the Easy Cup Rookie, clocking 36.835s. Ralph Persaud (37.706s), Dharmendra Dharmo (37.740s) and Shahab Gajie (38.207s) will start in that sequence on the grid.

In the Easy Cup Light, Mohamed will start on pole after he was timed at 37.273s, faster than Raymond Seebarran (37.389s), Ralph Persaud (37.39s), Steven Nobrega (37.395s), Dharmendra Dharmo (37.917s) and Shahab Gajie (38.151s).

Qualifying for the remaining categories- Shifter Pro Cup, 125cc Senior and Easy Cup Heavy- will take place today, following which the races will get underway.

Action today will commence at 18:00hrs.

Additionally, the organisers are advising members of the public that free parking will be provided at the Malteenoes Sports Club ground.