McDoom robbers remanded to prison

Three men who were caught in a house at Agricola, East Bank Demerara, covered in sheets and pretending to be asleep, were yesterday remanded to prison after they allegedly robbed three passengers at Middle Street, McDoom, East Bank Demerara.

Anthony Damon, 21, a fisherman of Lot 2 Agricola, East Bank Demerara; Eion Trotman, 27, a labourer of B Field Sophia; and Kevin Abraham, 26 of Lot 192 Queenstown, Georgetown, all appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer to three armed robbery charges.

The first charge alleged that on December 13, last, at McDoom Public Road, East Bank Demerara, the three while being armed with guns robbed Ryan Thomas of $4,000 cash.

It was further alleged that on the same day the three men while being at the same location, robbed Seyedia Azeez of a quantity of articles valued $43,000.

The last charge alleged that on the same day, again at McDoom Public Road, East Bank Demerara, the trio while being in company of each other and armed with guns robbed Luthi Persaud of a quantity of articles valued $ 55,000.

The unrepresented trio denied all three charges after they were read to them by the Magistrate.

Meanwhile a charge of larceny from persons was read to Trotman. It is alleged that on December 13 at McDoom Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he stole from the person of Oslyn Dey a shoulder bag, a cellular phone and a quantity of cash totaling $187,000.

The Magistrate also read a charge of illegal gun and ammunition possession to Damon. It is alleged that on December 13 at Agricola, East Bank Demerara, he had in his possession a .38 pistol and four live rounds when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

According to information on the day in question, the accused men entered a minibus at the Stabroek Market square around 10:00 hrs. When the vehicle stopped at McDoom, the three men requested to disembark at Middle Street.

It was reported that after the three accused men exited the vehicle, one of them drew a handgun from his waist and relieved the driver of $4,000 cash and robbed the other passengers of their valuables before making good their escape.

A patrol commander who was passing at the time gave chase behind the trio. They were all arrested in a house at Second Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara. It was reported that on entering the home, one of the accused men was covered in a sheet, pretending to be asleep and the other two were found relaxing in the living room. The stolen items were also recovered at the house.

They were all arrested and taken to the station.

The magistrate remanded the trio to prison and they were all instructed to make their next court appearance on January 26.