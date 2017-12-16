Man says he killed, secretly buried child two years ago

cops to search for grave today



The mystery of exactly what happened to little Daniel Adolphus two years ago may finally be solved.

Detectives are to travel to Richmond Hill, Essequibo, today, to look for an unmarked grave where a relative says he buried the six-year-old after murdering him.

Kaieteur News understands that the man made the shocking confession this week at the Anna Regina Police Station, reportedly telling ranks there that “his conscience was bothering him.”

“He said that it was telling on his conscience and he couldn’t live with it anymore,” a source said.

He was subsequently taken yesterday to CID Headquarters, Eve Leary, where detectives subjected him to a video-taped interview.

Daniel Adolphus disappeared from his parents’ Richmond Hill, Essequibo home on the night of December 2, 2015.

The last person to see him alive was his father, Ewart Junior Adolphus.

Father and son were alone at home since the child’s mother, Natasha, had left for Georgetown with her newborn.

Adolphus claimed that he was watching television with his son (there was reportedly a power outage on the entire Essequibo Coast that night).

He claimed that he awoke around midnight and found the television on, the door ajar, but young Daniel was nowhere to be seen. He then alerted neighbours and a search began. He made a report to the Anna Regina Police Station where he was detained and interrogated.

The father said that he was arrested on Sunday December 6, while claiming he was interrogated and beaten.

But he admitted that in April the previous year, police had arrested and charged him for attempting to slash the six-year-old’s throat.

He reportedly told the court that he was unwell and his nerves got the better of him. The Magistrate presiding over the case requested that he undergo a medical evaluation. The matter was then dismissed.

Adolphus was also fingered in a robbery back in December 2010. He was charged with robbery under arms. He and other accomplices allegedly held Udho Gopaul at gunpoint and relieved him of several items totaling $2.093 M.

On the same day, he was also accused of robbing Zorma Gopaul of items valued at $288,600.

When confronted with this information , he had told Kaieteur News that he was wrongly accused and “nothing came out of the story.”