Gunmen snatch cash at Soesdyke Post Office

Latest update December 16th, 2017 12:59 AM
-postmistress ordered to lie on floor
Two gunmen escaped in a car with $200,000 after terrorising the postmistress of the Soesdyke Post Office around 14.00 hrs yesterday.
Police said that postmistress, Grace Gibson, 52, was sitting alone in the building when a man dressed in camouflage pants and hooded top entered.
When she got up to serve him, the man drew a handgun and, shouting expletives, pointed it at her. Another man, who was also armed, then entered. The robbers then searched a drawer and removed a quantity of money. Rather than leaving, they then ordered the terrified postmistress to open a concrete vault, from which they removed $135,000.
Ordering her to lie of the floor, the robbers relieved Mrs. Gibson of her phone, exited the building, and escaped in a waiting blue car.
They are still at large.
